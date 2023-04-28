Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] is -13.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE: PRU] closed the trading session at $85.59 on 04/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $84.01, while the highest price level was $85.74. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 10:06 AM that Nikita Agrawal from Chicago, Illinois awarded $15,000 from Prudential Financial at Emerging Visionaries Summit.

Nikita was among five Grand Prize winners honored by actress, activist and author America Ferrera and Prudential Chairman and CEO Charles Lowrey for their work in creating stronger and more inclusive communities.

Nikita Agrawal, 17, of Chicago, Illinois was among five young people named Grand Prize winners by Prudential Financial’s Emerging Visionaries program at a four-day summit held this week at Prudential’s Newark headquarters.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -13.95 percent and weekly performance of -0.98 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.77 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, PRU reached to a volume of 2751902 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRU shares is $93.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRU stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Prudential Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $98 to $96. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Prudential Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $101, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Underweight rating on PRU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prudential Financial Inc. is set at 1.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 46.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRU in the course of the last twelve months was 9.48.

PRU stock trade performance evaluation

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.98. With this latest performance, PRU shares gained by 7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.41 for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.06, while it was recorded at 84.95 for the last single week of trading, and 96.57 for the last 200 days.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.45. Prudential Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.44.

Return on Total Capital for PRU is now -7.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.41. Additionally, PRU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 126.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] managed to generate an average of -$36,709 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prudential Financial Inc. go to 4.07%.

Prudential Financial Inc. [PRU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,566 million, or 59.90% of PRU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,261,216, which is approximately 0.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 31,611,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in PRU stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.46 billion in PRU stock with ownership of nearly -1.461% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prudential Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 600 institutional holders increased their position in Prudential Financial Inc. [NYSE:PRU] by around 9,215,952 shares. Additionally, 490 investors decreased positions by around 9,704,572 shares, while 202 investors held positions by with 190,949,819 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,870,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRU stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,537,438 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 1,029,009 shares during the same period.