Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $238

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] price plunged by -4.35 percent to reach at -$9.67. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:17 PM that Pioneer Natural Resources Announces That Scott D. Sheffield to Retire at Year-End; Richard P. Dealy Named as Next Chief Executive Officer.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) (“Pioneer” or “the Company”) today announced that the Board of Directors (Board) has named Richard (“Rich”) P. Dealy as the Company’s next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2024. Dealy will replace current CEO Scott D. Sheffield, who will retire at the end of 2023. Sheffield is expected to continue to serve on the Board following his retirement. The Board also previously nominated Dealy for election to the Company’s Board.

A sum of 5532287 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.82M shares. Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares reached a high of $219.31 and dropped to a low of $210.65 until finishing in the latest session at $212.81.

The one-year PXD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.68. The average equity rating for PXD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $258.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $193 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $220, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on PXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 5.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 10.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PXD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.54. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 7.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.26 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.76, while it was recorded at 221.95 for the last single week of trading, and 228.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pioneer Natural Resources Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.41 and a Gross Margin at +43.78. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.11.

Return on Total Capital for PXD is now 35.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 25.58. Additionally, PXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 20.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] managed to generate an average of $3,771,676 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PXD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to -7.08%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $46,484 million, or 92.50% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,475,042, which is approximately 0.996% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 19,089,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.25 billion in PXD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.97 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly -6.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 661 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 9,900,686 shares. Additionally, 527 investors decreased positions by around 17,463,168 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 181,571,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 208,935,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 175 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,786,432 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 1,300,405 shares during the same period.