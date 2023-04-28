Pentair plc [PNR] is 27.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pentair plc [NYSE: PNR] price surged by 9.75 percent to reach at $5.11. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:55 AM that Pentair Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Results.

Sales of $1.0 billion, up 3 percent compared to sales for the same period last year.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Operating income increased 26 percent to $184 million reflecting ROS of 17.8 percent, an increase of 320 basis points when compared to first quarter of 2022; on an adjusted basis, ROS expanded 330 basis points to 20.5 percent.

A sum of 3416687 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.62M shares. Pentair plc shares reached a high of $57.53 and dropped to a low of $53.88 until finishing in the latest session at $57.53.

The one-year PNR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.47. The average equity rating for PNR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pentair plc [PNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNR shares is $59.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Pentair plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Pentair plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $55, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on PNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pentair plc is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNR in the course of the last twelve months was 67.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Pentair plc [PNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.53. With this latest performance, PNR shares gained by 7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 36.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.65 for Pentair plc [PNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.87, while it was recorded at 54.14 for the last single week of trading, and 48.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pentair plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pentair plc [PNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.47 and a Gross Margin at +33.11. Pentair plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.72.

Return on Total Capital for PNR is now 15.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pentair plc [PNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.59. Additionally, PNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pentair plc [PNR] managed to generate an average of $42,951 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Pentair plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

PNR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pentair plc go to 5.10%.

Pentair plc [PNR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,893 million, or 96.60% of PNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,553,998, which is approximately 1.599% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,472,824 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $758.66 million in PNR stocks shares; and IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC, currently with $743.42 million in PNR stock with ownership of nearly 2.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pentair plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Pentair plc [NYSE:PNR] by around 12,546,855 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 13,319,931 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 124,698,869 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,565,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PNR stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,959,837 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,106,115 shares during the same period.