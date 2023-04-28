Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] stock Reiterated by Wolfe Research analyst, price target now $210

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] traded at a high on 04/27/23, posting a 0.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $185.12. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 8:15 AM that Palo Alto Networks Takes Aim At Cyber Attacks with the Expansion of Unit 42’s Digital Forensics & Incident Response Service Globally.

With 60% of organizations taking more than four days to resolve cybersecurity issues, Unit 42’s Global Incident Response Service dramatically reduces time to remediate threats.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), the global cybersecurity leader, today announced the expansion of its Unit 42 Digital Forensics and Incident Response Service. The Global Digital Forensics and Incident Response service combines depth of incident response experience with the breadth of AI-powered solutions, including Cortex® XDR® and Xpanse™, and Prisma® Cloud, to equip enterprises to respond immediately and recover faster than most any digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) service in the market.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2547600 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at 2.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for PANW stock reached $55.73 billion, with 302.30 million shares outstanding and 297.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 2547600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $220.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $200 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $155 to $200, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on PANW stock. On February 22, 2023, analysts increased their price target for PANW shares from 215 to 225.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 4.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 76.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 20.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has PANW stock performed recently?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.72. With this latest performance, PANW shares dropped by -2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.17 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 189.44, while it was recorded at 187.34 for the last single week of trading, and 169.97 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.43 and a Gross Margin at +68.76. Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.85.

Return on Total Capital for PANW is now -4.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,912.00. Additionally, PANW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] managed to generate an average of -$21,256 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 30.56%.

Insider trade positions for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]

There are presently around $46,367 million, or 87.30% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,851,052, which is approximately 3.263% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,034,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.82 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly 5.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 746 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 31,130,835 shares. Additionally, 630 investors decreased positions by around 28,934,064 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 192,219,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 252,284,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 195 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,000,256 shares, while 143 institutional investors sold positions of 7,065,434 shares during the same period.