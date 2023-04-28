NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] Is Currently -2.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] loss -2.52% or -4.16 points to close at $161.19 with a heavy trading volume of 4123979 shares. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM that NXP Semiconductors Names New Senior Fellows.

Industry experts recognized for exceptional achievements in innovation.

It opened the trading session at $160.00, the shares rose to $161.86 and dropped to $155.31, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NXPI points out that the company has recorded 8.37% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, NXPI reached to a volume of 4123979 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $195.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $200 to $140, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on NXPI stock. On April 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NXPI shares from 240 to 190.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 5.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 13.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for NXPI stock

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.97. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -6.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.83 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 176.85, while it was recorded at 166.15 for the last single week of trading, and 168.99 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 9.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]

There are presently around $38,475 million, or 94.10% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 26,004,171, which is approximately 0.609% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 23,391,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.87 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.99 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 2.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

437 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 10,961,834 shares. Additionally, 431 investors decreased positions by around 11,297,268 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 210,431,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 232,690,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,117,777 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,187,747 shares during the same period.