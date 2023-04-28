Nuburu Inc. [BURU] fell -86.43% so far this year. What now?

Nuburu Inc. [AMEX: BURU] jumped around 0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.13 at the close of the session, up 18.95%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 9:48 AM that NUBURU Announces Blue Laser Showcase at Upcoming Conferences in US and Europe.

NUBURU, Inc. (“NUBURU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: BURU), a leading innovator in high-power and high-brightness industrial blue laser technology, today announced that the Company plans to showcase its current AO® product line and new NUBURU BL™ product line at two upcoming conferences:.

The 30th Advanced Laser Application Workshop (ALAW) at the Suburban Collection Showcase in Novi, Michigan from June 13-15, 2023, which focuses on the e-mobility market.

Nuburu Inc. stock is now -86.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BURU Stock saw the intraday high of $1.35 and lowest of $0.91 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.00, which means current price is +24.18% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 615.01K shares, BURU reached a trading volume of 2681418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuburu Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for BURU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.20.

Nuburu Inc. [BURU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -35.06. With this latest performance, BURU shares dropped by -73.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BURU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.24 for Nuburu Inc. [BURU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.5384, while it was recorded at 1.1860 for the last single week of trading, and 8.1358 for the last 200 days.

Nuburu Inc. [BURU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for BURU is now -1.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.67. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.05.

Nuburu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.64% of BURU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BURU stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 443,569, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 86.16% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., holding 400,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.38 million in BURU stocks shares; and MASO CAPITAL PARTNERS LTD, currently with $0.21 million in BURU stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Nuburu Inc. [AMEX:BURU] by around 104,190 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,336,550 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 110,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,551,372 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BURU stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 69,833 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,245,896 shares during the same period.