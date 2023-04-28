NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] is -19.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

NextEra Energy Partners LP [NYSE: NEP] jumped around 0.75 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $56.69 at the close of the session, up 1.34%. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 7:30 AM that NextEra Energy Partners, LP first-quarter 2023 financial results available on partnership’s website.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE: NEP) has posted its first-quarter 2023 financial results in a news release available on the partnership’s website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults.

John Ketchum, chairman and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Partners, Kirk Crews, chief financial officer of NextEra Energy Partners, and other members of the senior management team will discuss the first-quarter 2023 financial results during an investor presentation to be webcast live, beginning at 9 a.m. ET today. The listen-only webcast will be available on NextEra Energy Partners’ website by accessing the following link: www.NextEraEnergyPartners.com/FinancialResults. Results for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) also will be discussed during the same investor presentation. A replay will be available for 90 days by accessing the same link as listed above.

NextEra Energy Partners LP stock is now -19.12% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEP Stock saw the intraday high of $57.63 and lowest of $56.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 86.06, which means current price is +1.85% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 916.29K shares, NEP reached a trading volume of 2362792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEP shares is $81.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $81 to $73. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2023, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Partners LP stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NEP shares from 86 to 89.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Partners LP is set at 2.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.72.

NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.61. With this latest performance, NEP shares dropped by -6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.37 for NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.30, while it was recorded at 59.97 for the last single week of trading, and 73.39 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.29 and a Gross Margin at +17.34. NextEra Energy Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +39.39.

Return on Total Capital for NEP is now 0.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Partners LP [NEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.82. Additionally, NEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.07.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.NextEra Energy Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Partners LP go to 27.71%.

There are presently around $4,176 million, or 87.80% of NEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,027,713, which is approximately -0.334% of the company’s market cap and around 1.13% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,151,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $344.13 million in NEP stocks shares; and NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, currently with $238.88 million in NEP stock with ownership of nearly 2.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Partners LP [NYSE:NEP] by around 5,823,925 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 3,372,517 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 65,459,799 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,656,241 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEP stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 874,313 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 193,004 shares during the same period.