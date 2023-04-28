National Energy Services Reunited Corp. [NESR] is -61.82% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. [NASDAQ: NESR] traded at a low on 04/27/23, posting a -19.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.65. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM that NESR Provides Update on SEC Filings and Nasdaq Listing.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (“NESR” or the “Company”) an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region,today announced that the Company was not able to file its Annual Report on Form 20-F for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021,with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) by the April 25, 2023, deadline set by the Nasdaq Hearings Panel. Accordingly, the Company received a letter (the “Letter”) from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”), dated April 26, 2023, advising that trading in our ordinary shares and warrants will be suspended on Nasdaq at the open of the market on Friday, April 28, 2023. As a result, the Company expects that its securities (ordinary shares under the ticker “NESR” and warrants under the ticker “NESRW”) shall move to and will be quoted on the OTC Market Group’s Expert Market (additional information about the Expert Market is available at www.otcmarkets.com). The Company has been in communication with Nasdaq and intends to re-establish its listing on Nasdaq before the end of the current year 2023, after it is able to publish its current audited financial statements for the fiscal years ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2021, and December 31, 2022.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Company’s business performance, with the continued support of its customers, shareholders and lenders, remains strong and continues to improve with the very constructive oilfield services environment in the MENA region.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11054574 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. stands at 15.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.48%.

The market cap for NESR stock reached $242.11 million, with 91.36 million shares outstanding and 73.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 282.59K shares, NESR reached a trading volume of 11054574 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about National Energy Services Reunited Corp. [NESR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NESR shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NESR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2020, representing the official price target for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NESR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24.

How has NESR stock performed recently?

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. [NESR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.50. With this latest performance, NESR shares dropped by -50.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NESR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 15.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.72 for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. [NESR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.44, while it was recorded at 3.63 for the last single week of trading, and 6.47 for the last 200 days.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. [NESR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Energy Services Reunited Corp. [NESR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.10 and a Gross Margin at +16.74. National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.00.

Return on Total Capital for NESR is now 5.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. [NESR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.19. Additionally, NESR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 32.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Energy Services Reunited Corp. [NESR] managed to generate an average of $8,975 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

Insider trade positions for National Energy Services Reunited Corp. [NESR]

There are presently around $119 million, or 40.91% of NESR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NESR stocks are: SCF PARTNERS, INC. with ownership of 7,991,677, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 10.26% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,972,339 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.43 million in NESR stocks shares; and ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $13.56 million in NESR stock with ownership of nearly -0.81% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. [NASDAQ:NESR] by around 3,284,854 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 2,280,550 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 30,508,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,073,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NESR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 855,211 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 380,955 shares during the same period.