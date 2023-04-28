MP Materials Corp. [MP] Revenue clocked in at $527.50 million, down -10.96% YTD: What’s Next?

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] closed the trading session at $21.62 on 04/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.92, while the highest price level was $21.75. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MP Materials Announces Date for First Quarter Financial Results and Webcast.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

MP Materials’ management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Prior to the conference call and webcast, MP Materials will issue a press release and post a slide presentation at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.96 percent and weekly performance of -10.18 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, MP reached to a volume of 2463530 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MP Materials Corp. [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $40.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Northland Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for MP in the course of the last twelve months was 240.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 12.70.

MP stock trade performance evaluation

MP Materials Corp. [MP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.18. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -19.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.81 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.56, while it was recorded at 22.15 for the last single week of trading, and 30.60 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.14 and a Gross Margin at +78.76. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.79.

Return on Total Capital for MP is now 17.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.23. Additionally, MP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] managed to generate an average of $594,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.70 and a Current Ratio set at 13.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MP Materials Corp. [MP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corp. go to 27.32%.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,481 million, or 65.30% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 28,573,349, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 13,501,578 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $290.69 million in MP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $210.66 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly 8.993% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MP Materials Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 11,583,555 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 8,458,820 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 95,201,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,243,746 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,900,471 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,357,688 shares during the same period.