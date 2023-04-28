Morgan Stanley lifts Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] traded at a high on 04/27/23, posting a 7.03 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.41. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Jefferies and SMBC Expand and Strengthen Strategic Alliance, Broadening Joint Business Efforts and Increasing SMBC’s Equity Ownership in Jefferies.

Jefferies and SMBC Group’s Strategic Alliance Expands to Additional Businesses, Including a Full Suite of Capabilities for U.S. Investment Grade Companies, to Further Enhance Investment Banking Services to Our Broad Client Base.

Jefferies and SMBC Group to Combine U.S. Equities and M&A Efforts under Jefferies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2973618 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stands at 2.08% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.50%.

The market cap for JEF stock reached $7.58 billion, with 239.10 million shares outstanding and 167.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, JEF reached a trading volume of 2973618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $33.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $37, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on JEF stock. On September 06, 2022, analysts increased their price target for JEF shares from 30 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 32.10.

How has JEF stock performed recently?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.35. With this latest performance, JEF shares gained by 7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.73 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.10, while it was recorded at 31.17 for the last single week of trading, and 34.19 for the last 200 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.76 and a Gross Margin at +86.52. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.40.

Return on Total Capital for JEF is now 6.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 199.78. Additionally, JEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] managed to generate an average of $145,407 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

Insider trade positions for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]

There are presently around $4,668 million, or 66.10% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,877,075, which is approximately 0.353% of the company’s market cap and around 11.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,378,452 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $556.5 million in JEF stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC., currently with $317.94 million in JEF stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF] by around 7,941,127 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 7,891,044 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 138,343,440 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,175,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JEF stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,507,417 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 676,655 shares during the same period.