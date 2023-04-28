Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY] gain 3.08% so far this year. What now?

Mobileye Global Inc. [NASDAQ: MBLY] loss -16.13% on the last trading session, reaching $36.14 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Mobileye Discloses First Quarter 2023 Results, Updates 2023 Guidance and Provides Business Update.

Revenue increased 16% year over year to $458 million in the first quarter.

Diluted EPS (GAAP) was $(0.10) and Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) was $0.14 in the first quarter.

Mobileye Global Inc. represents 820.36 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $29.05 billion with the latest information. MBLY stock price has been found in the range of $29.63 to $36.18.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.25M shares, MBLY reached a trading volume of 21308917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MBLY shares is $47.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MBLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Mobileye Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2023, representing the official price target for Mobileye Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MBLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobileye Global Inc. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for MBLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

Trading performance analysis for MBLY stock

Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.86.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MBLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.57 for Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.88, while it was recorded at 42.86 for the last single week of trading.

Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.98 and a Gross Margin at +49.33. Mobileye Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.39.

Return on Total Capital for MBLY is now -0.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.39. Additionally, MBLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.30.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.14 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Mobileye Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MBLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mobileye Global Inc. go to 19.13%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Mobileye Global Inc. [MBLY]

There are presently around $2,951 million, or 133.98% of MBLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MBLY stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 12,085,900, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 8,710,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $375.35 million in MBLY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $266.4 million in MBLY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mobileye Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Mobileye Global Inc. [NASDAQ:MBLY] by around 67,450,487 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 30,330 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 994,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,475,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MBLY stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 66,031,337 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 10,464 shares during the same period.