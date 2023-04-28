MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] Is Currently -17.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MaxLinear Inc. [NASDAQ: MXL] slipped around -5.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $24.20 at the close of the session, down -17.57%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MaxLinear, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Net revenue of $248.4 million in Q1, GAAP gross margin of 56.5% and non-GAAP gross margin of 60.3%.

Infrastructure revenue was $46.3 million in Q1, up 46% sequentially and up 40% YoY.

MaxLinear Inc. stock is now -28.72% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MXL Stock saw the intraday high of $27.13 and lowest of $23.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.65, which means current price is +1.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 543.69K shares, MXL reached a trading volume of 2734567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MXL shares is $47.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for MaxLinear Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for MaxLinear Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $66, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on MXL stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MXL shares from 55 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MaxLinear Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for MXL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.63 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MXL stock performed recently?

MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.66. With this latest performance, MXL shares dropped by -28.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.91 for MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.63, while it was recorded at 28.98 for the last single week of trading, and 35.45 for the last 200 days.

MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.54 and a Gross Margin at +56.93. MaxLinear Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.16.

Return on Total Capital for MXL is now 22.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.00. Additionally, MXL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MaxLinear Inc. [MXL] managed to generate an average of $67,809 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.MaxLinear Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MXL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MaxLinear Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for MaxLinear Inc. [MXL]

There are presently around $2,088 million, or 93.00% of MXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MXL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,541,373, which is approximately 3.032% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,108,946 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $267.44 million in MXL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $95.51 million in MXL stock with ownership of nearly 1.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MaxLinear Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in MaxLinear Inc. [NASDAQ:MXL] by around 5,162,764 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 6,003,788 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 59,956,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,122,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MXL stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 854,104 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 412,625 shares during the same period.