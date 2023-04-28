Market cap of Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] reaches 35.00B – now what?

Waste Connections Inc. [NYSE: WCN] loss -2.34% or -3.28 points to close at $136.94 with a heavy trading volume of 2859431 shares. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:05 PM that WASTE CONNECTIONS ANNOUNCES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND.

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) (“Waste Connections” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.255 U.S. per common share of the Company. The regular quarterly cash dividend will be paid on May 24, 2023 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 10, 2023. The Board intends to review the quarterly dividend each October, with a long-term objective of increasing the amount of the dividend.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Shareholders of Waste Connections whose common shares are held by a bank or broker that participates in U.S. depositary DTC will receive payment of their dividends in U.S. dollars. Shareholders of Waste Connections whose common shares are held by a bank or broker that participates in Canadian depositary CDS will receive payment of their dividends in Canadian dollars, calculated based on the Bank of Canada’s daily average exchange rate on May 10, 2023. Shareholders of Waste Connections who hold their shares in direct registration with Computershare, the Company’s transfer agent, will receive payment of their dividends in Canadian dollars if they are residents of Canada, as reflected in Waste Connections’ shareholders register, and will receive their dividend payments in U.S. dollars if they are not residents of Canada, including if they are residents of the U.S.

It opened the trading session at $138.30, the shares rose to $139.27 and dropped to $132.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WCN points out that the company has recorded 3.29% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -20.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 897.10K shares, WCN reached to a volume of 2859431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WCN shares is $154.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WCN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Waste Connections Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Waste Connections Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $165, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on WCN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Connections Inc. is set at 2.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for WCN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for WCN in the course of the last twelve months was 40.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for WCN stock

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.74. With this latest performance, WCN shares gained by 1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WCN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.73 for Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.90, while it was recorded at 141.14 for the last single week of trading, and 136.06 for the last 200 days.

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.84 and a Gross Margin at +27.13. Waste Connections Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.59.

Return on Total Capital for WCN is now 9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 100.06. Additionally, WCN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.22. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 99.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waste Connections Inc. [WCN] managed to generate an average of $49,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Waste Connections Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WCN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Connections Inc. go to 11.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Waste Connections Inc. [WCN]

There are presently around $31,492 million, or 70.30% of WCN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WCN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,667,266, which is approximately 1.887% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 9,483,939 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in WCN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.29 billion in WCN stock with ownership of nearly -7.922% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Waste Connections Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Connections Inc. [NYSE:WCN] by around 15,370,494 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 18,049,646 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 191,169,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,589,654 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WCN stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,247,625 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 929,213 shares during the same period.