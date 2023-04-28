Market cap of TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ] reaches 5.20M – now what?

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RNAZ] loss -9.65% or -0.04 points to close at $0.33 with a heavy trading volume of 5696560 shares. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that TransCode Therapeutics Announces IRB Approval for FDA Cleared First-In-Human Clinical Trial.

“We are very pleased to have received IRB Approval for our FIH clinical trial,” said TransCode’s Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Michael Dudley. “We are hopeful that this trial will demonstrate successful delivery of our lead therapeutic candidate to metastatic lesions in patients with advanced solid tumors. The delivery of RNA therapeutics to sites other than the liver has remained a significant challenge for decades. Overcoming this challenge would represent an unprecedented step in unlocking therapeutic access to a variety of well documented genetic targets involved in a range of cancers and beyond.”.

It opened the trading session at $0.43, the shares rose to $0.445 and dropped to $0.3157, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RNAZ points out that the company has recorded -69.05% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -17.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, RNAZ reached to a volume of 5696560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNAZ shares is $6.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNAZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

Trading performance analysis for RNAZ stock

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.49. With this latest performance, RNAZ shares gained by 6.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNAZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.25 for TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3968, while it was recorded at 0.3514 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7720 for the last 200 days.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -148.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -115.08.

TransCode Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [RNAZ]

There are presently around $0 million, or 15.90% of RNAZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNAZ stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 76,549, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAHILL WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 47,060 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in RNAZ stocks shares; and HRT FINANCIAL LP, currently with $10000.0 in RNAZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in TransCode Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RNAZ] by around 211,694 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 1,904,234 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,764,218 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 351,710 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNAZ stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 210,503 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,904,234 shares during the same period.