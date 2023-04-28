Market cap of TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] reaches 701.00M – now what?

TOP Financial Group Limited [NASDAQ: TOP] jumped around 13.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.00 at the close of the session, up 197.62%. The company report on December 5, 2022 at 8:30 AM that Stock Pitch World Cup(TM), Educational Panels and 49 Companies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL on December 6-8, 2022.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VIRTUAL taking place on December 6-8, 2022, where 49 MicroCap public companies will be presenting virtually.

TOP Financial Group Limited stock is now 309.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TOP Stock saw the intraday high of $24.00 and lowest of $6.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 50.97, which means current price is +471.43% above from all time high which was touched on 04/27/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 363.54K shares, TOP reached a trading volume of 31583578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for TOP Financial Group Limited is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for TOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.30.

How has TOP stock performed recently?

TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 211.53. With this latest performance, TOP shares gained by 264.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 296.04% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 89.34 for TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.46, while it was recorded at 9.35 for the last single week of trading, and 8.19 for the last 200 days.

TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] shares currently have an operating margin of +45.78 and a Gross Margin at +64.29. TOP Financial Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.64.

Return on Total Capital for TOP is now 41.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.40. Additionally, TOP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP] managed to generate an average of $317,391 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.

Insider trade positions for TOP Financial Group Limited [TOP]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.17% of TOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TOP stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 38,761, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 85.59% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 19,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in TOP stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $2000.0 in TOP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in TOP Financial Group Limited [NASDAQ:TOP] by around 39,011 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 13,232 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 6,364 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TOP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 39,011 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 13,232 shares during the same period.