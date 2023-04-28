Market cap of HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC] reaches 95.47M – now what?

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [NASDAQ: HUBC] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.0499 during the day while it closed the day at $0.93. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 6:45 AM that HUB Security and Getronics announce a €1.3M contract with a multinational company.

The contract spans 3 years of continuous, rigorous testing and cyber assessments.

This first joint cybersecurity platform by Getronics and HUB Security, called “GetHUB360,” allows businesses to identify, mitigate and respond to evolving cyber threats in local, cloud, and hybrid computing environments.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. stock has also loss -18.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HUBC stock has declined by -90.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -90.82% and lost -92.52% year-on date.

The market cap for HUBC stock reached $95.47 million, with 102.27 million shares outstanding and 98.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.18M shares, HUBC reached a trading volume of 6742340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUBC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [HUBC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.14. With this latest performance, HUBC shares dropped by -41.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.82% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUBC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.08 for HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [HUBC]. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.0480 for the last single week of trading.

HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

HUB Cyber Security [Israel] Ltd. [HUBC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7 million, or 22.68% of HUBC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUBC stocks are: MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC with ownership of 1,348,482, which is approximately -40% of the company’s market cap and around 37.83% of the total institutional ownership; IONIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,031,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.08 million in HUBC stocks shares; and ALBERTA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP, currently with $0.66 million in HUBC stock with ownership of nearly -50% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. [NASDAQ:HUBC] by around 114,970 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 15,390,611 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 9,266,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,239,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUBC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,737 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 11,312,356 shares during the same period.