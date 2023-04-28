Market cap of F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] reaches 4.28B – now what?

F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE: FNB] gained 2.59% on the last trading session, reaching $11.49 price per share at the time. The company report on April 19, 2023 at 4:30 PM that F.N.B. Corporation Reports First Quarter 2023 Earnings.

Maintains Strong Liquidity and Capital Position with Stable Deposit Balances and Record Revenue.

Return on Average Assets of 1.4% and Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP) of 20%.

F.N.B. Corporation represents 353.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.28 billion with the latest information. FNB stock price has been found in the range of $11.24 to $11.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.72M shares, FNB reached a trading volume of 3586125 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNB shares is $14.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stephens have made an estimate for F.N.B. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette dropped their target price from $16 to $15.50. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for F.N.B. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $12, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on FNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F.N.B. Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNB in the course of the last twelve months was 4.62.

Trading performance analysis for FNB stock

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.79. With this latest performance, FNB shares dropped by -0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.95 for F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.43, while it was recorded at 11.37 for the last single week of trading, and 12.79 for the last 200 days.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.60. F.N.B. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.28.

Return on Total Capital for FNB is now 7.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.59. Additionally, FNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 22.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, F.N.B. Corporation [FNB] managed to generate an average of $109,258 per employee.

F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for F.N.B. Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at F.N.B. Corporation [FNB]

There are presently around $3,112 million, or 78.80% of FNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 43,237,170, which is approximately 5.24% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 38,064,193 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $426.32 million in FNB stocks shares; and FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., currently with $329.73 million in FNB stock with ownership of nearly 7.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in F.N.B. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in F.N.B. Corporation [NYSE:FNB] by around 21,232,363 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 13,932,938 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 242,673,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 277,838,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNB stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,575,859 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 2,988,869 shares during the same period.