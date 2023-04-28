Market cap of Crocs Inc. [CROX] reaches 7.60B – now what?

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -15.87% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.69%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Crocs, Inc. Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 34% and Raises Full Year Guidance.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced its first quarter 2023 financial results.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

“Our exceptional first quarter results are a testament to the strength of our brands. The Crocs Brand grew 19.0% as we see a strong consumer response to our new clog and sandal introductions. The HEYDUDE brand is gaining momentum and experienced outstanding DTC growth,” said Andrew Rees, Chief Executive Officer. “We are raising our 2023 revenue growth outlook to now be 11% to 14%, resulting in revenues of approximately $4.0 billion, reflecting our confidence in our ability to continue to gain market share, deliver best-in-class profitability, and generate strong cash flow.”.

Over the last 12 months, CROX stock rose by 91.20%. The one-year Crocs Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.12. The average equity rating for CROX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.60 billion, with 61.75 million shares outstanding and 60.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, CROX stock reached a trading volume of 10515964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Crocs Inc. [CROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $153.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $90, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on CROX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 7.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

CROX Stock Performance Analysis:

Crocs Inc. [CROX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.69. With this latest performance, CROX shares gained by 5.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 56.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.04 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.68, while it was recorded at 143.15 for the last single week of trading, and 97.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Crocs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crocs Inc. [CROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.68 and a Gross Margin at +51.57. Crocs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.19.

Return on Total Capital for CROX is now 39.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 129.84, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 317.26. Additionally, CROX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 307.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 73.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crocs Inc. [CROX] managed to generate an average of $80,862 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.18.Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

CROX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

Crocs Inc. [CROX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,404 million, or 87.50% of CROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,198,502, which is approximately -5.947% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,131,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.05 billion in CROX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $842.91 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly 0.423% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crocs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 8,040,171 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 4,868,909 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 43,956,370 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,865,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,850,188 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,104,678 shares during the same period.