Market cap of A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] reaches 10.35B – now what?

A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE: AOS] price surged by 1.57 percent to reach at $1.06. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:55 AM that A. O. Smith Reports Strong First Quarter 2023 Performance.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights.

A sum of 2832843 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.18M shares. A. O. Smith Corporation shares reached a high of $69.99 and dropped to a low of $66.29 until finishing in the latest session at $68.56.

The one-year AOS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.82. The average equity rating for AOS stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AOS shares is $68.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for A. O. Smith Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $65 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for A. O. Smith Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on AOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for A. O. Smith Corporation is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for AOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AOS in the course of the last twelve months was 71.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

AOS Stock Performance Analysis:

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, AOS shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.51 for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.98, while it was recorded at 68.47 for the last single week of trading, and 60.18 for the last 200 days.

Insight into A. O. Smith Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.44 and a Gross Margin at +35.31. A. O. Smith Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.28.

Return on Total Capital for AOS is now 31.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.56. Additionally, AOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] managed to generate an average of $19,642 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.A. O. Smith Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

AOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for A. O. Smith Corporation go to 8.00%.

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,820 million, or 99.26% of AOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,669,923, which is approximately 0.088% of the company’s market cap and around 0.81% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,027,556 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $676.86 million in AOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $632.3 million in AOS stock with ownership of nearly 6.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in A. O. Smith Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE:AOS] by around 8,134,226 shares. Additionally, 274 investors decreased positions by around 12,111,811 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 95,607,873 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,853,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AOS stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,978,460 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,820,789 shares during the same period.