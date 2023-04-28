Market Analysts see Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] falling to $60. Time to buy?

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ: STX] closed the trading session at $56.80 on 04/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.79, while the highest price level was $57.00. The company report on April 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM that Seagate Transitions More Operations to Renewable Energy and Ramps Circularity Program Returning Nearly One Million Drives to Service.

Company details progress towards driving a sustainable, inclusive, and ethical datasphere in its Sustainable Datasphere FY2022 ESG Performance Report.

Seagate® Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ: STX), a world leader in mass-data storage infrastructure solutions, today announced that it is over 50 percent towards its 2030 moonshot goal of powering 100% of its global footprint with renewable energy and that it has extended the life of over one million hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives (SSD) through its refurbishment program in fiscal year 2022 (July 2021 – June 2022).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.96 percent and weekly performance of -0.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -2.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -17.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, STX reached to a volume of 2686709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STX shares is $62.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Cowen dropped their target price from $72 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Seagate Technology Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $32, while Susquehanna kept a Negative rating on STX stock. On April 21, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for STX shares from 75 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagate Technology Holdings plc is set at 1.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for STX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for STX in the course of the last twelve months was 75.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

STX stock trade performance evaluation

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.49. With this latest performance, STX shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.89 for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.30, while it was recorded at 56.53 for the last single week of trading, and 62.65 for the last 200 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.04 and a Gross Margin at +29.75. Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.14.

Return on Total Capital for STX is now 34.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.62. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 445.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5,225.69. Additionally, STX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,677.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] managed to generate an average of $41,225 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.32.Seagate Technology Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagate Technology Holdings plc go to -7.71%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc [STX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,003 million, or 87.80% of STX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,292,557, which is approximately -0.765% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 14,381,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $810.27 million in STX stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $757.04 million in STX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagate Technology Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc [NASDAQ:STX] by around 23,310,077 shares. Additionally, 316 investors decreased positions by around 18,308,895 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 135,926,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 177,545,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STX stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,765,523 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,188,135 shares during the same period.