Market Analysts see Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] gaining to $142. Time to buy?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE: DGX] traded at a low on 04/27/23, posting a -3.97 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $141.01. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:44 AM that Quest Diagnostics Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results; Updates Guidance for Full Year 2023.

First quarter revenues of $2.33 billion, down 10.7% from 2022.

First quarter reported diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) of $1.78, down 39.0% from 2022; and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.04, down 36.6% from 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2720042 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stands at 2.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.66%.

The market cap for DGX stock reached $15.63 billion, with 113.00 million shares outstanding and 110.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, DGX reached a trading volume of 2720042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DGX shares is $150.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DGX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to In-line. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2023, representing the official price target for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $145 to $125, while Citigroup kept a Sell rating on DGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for DGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for DGX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has DGX stock performed recently?

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.97. With this latest performance, DGX shares gained by 1.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.81 for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 140.33, while it was recorded at 145.22 for the last single week of trading, and 139.94 for the last 200 days.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.41 and a Gross Margin at +33.87. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Total Capital for DGX is now 14.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.99. Additionally, DGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX] managed to generate an average of $19,224 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated go to -7.74%.

Insider trade positions for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [DGX]

There are presently around $14,450 million, or 95.00% of DGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,973,339, which is approximately -1.297% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,391,670 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in DGX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $860.28 million in DGX stock with ownership of nearly -2.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated [NYSE:DGX] by around 5,335,652 shares. Additionally, 393 investors decreased positions by around 9,854,526 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 83,213,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,403,840 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DGX stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,140,719 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,019,197 shares during the same period.