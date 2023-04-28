Market Analysts see PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] falling to $36. Time to buy?

PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: PENN] gained 5.62% on the last trading session, reaching $29.71 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Gaming and Leisure Properties Reports Record First Quarter 2023 Results and Updates 2023 Full Year Guidance.

PENN Entertainment Inc. represents 154.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.63 billion with the latest information. PENN stock price has been found in the range of $28.46 to $29.915.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, PENN reached a trading volume of 2374284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PENN shares is $41.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PENN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for PENN Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2023, representing the official price target for PENN Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $34, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on PENN stock. On January 06, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for PENN shares from 45 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PENN Entertainment Inc. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PENN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for PENN in the course of the last twelve months was 7.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

Trading performance analysis for PENN stock

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, PENN shares gained by 6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PENN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.90 for PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.32, while it was recorded at 29.12 for the last single week of trading, and 31.71 for the last 200 days.

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.41. PENN Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.47.

Return on Total Capital for PENN is now 6.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.41. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 358.81. Additionally, PENN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 351.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN] managed to generate an average of $10,153 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 29.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.PENN Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PENN Entertainment Inc. go to 2.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PENN Entertainment Inc. [PENN]

There are presently around $3,811 million, or 85.90% of PENN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PENN stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,615,721, which is approximately -2.115% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,940,346 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $420.27 million in PENN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $401.98 million in PENN stock with ownership of nearly -1.216% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PENN Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in PENN Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:PENN] by around 11,993,654 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 8,888,744 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 114,605,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,487,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PENN stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,347,591 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,914,899 shares during the same period.