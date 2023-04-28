Market Analysts see Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] gaining to $5.50. Time to buy?

Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE: PGRE] closed the trading session at $4.24 on 04/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.095, while the highest price level was $4.24. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Paramount Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2023 Results.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 after the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), during which management will discuss the first quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -28.62 percent and weekly performance of -3.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.85 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.50 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, PGRE reached to a volume of 3133616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGRE shares is $5.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paramount Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $8 to $6.50. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $6.50, while Evercore ISI kept a Underperform rating on PGRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Group Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGRE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for PGRE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.04.

PGRE stock trade performance evaluation

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, PGRE shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.62 for Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.74, while it was recorded at 4.23 for the last single week of trading, and 6.12 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.09 and a Gross Margin at +31.12. Paramount Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Total Capital for PGRE is now 2.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.91. Additionally, PGRE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 107.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE] managed to generate an average of -$111,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Paramount Group Inc. [PGRE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $596 million, or 68.60% of PGRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGRE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,644,295, which is approximately 31.463% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,118,564 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.27 million in PGRE stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $76.09 million in PGRE stock with ownership of nearly -7.563% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Group Inc. [NYSE:PGRE] by around 14,882,673 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 17,489,865 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 111,553,261 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,925,799 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGRE stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,464,192 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 3,055,822 shares during the same period.