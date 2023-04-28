Market Analysts see Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] falling to $19. Time to buy?

Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ: OSTK] gained 11.40% on the last trading session, reaching $20.13 price per share at the time. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Overstock Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Executing on key growth drivers to further improve revenue performance.

Overstock.com Inc. represents 45.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $963.02 million with the latest information. OSTK stock price has been found in the range of $19.47 to $21.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, OSTK reached a trading volume of 3511893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSTK shares is $32.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Overstock.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Overstock.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on OSTK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Overstock.com Inc. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.76.

Trading performance analysis for OSTK stock

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.45. With this latest performance, OSTK shares gained by 3.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.05 for Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.34, while it was recorded at 18.48 for the last single week of trading, and 23.40 for the last 200 days.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.40 and a Gross Margin at +22.15. Overstock.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.83.

Return on Total Capital for OSTK is now 3.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.12. Additionally, OSTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK] managed to generate an average of -$33,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.96.Overstock.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Overstock.com Inc. go to 41.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Overstock.com Inc. [OSTK]

There are presently around $558 million, or 63.70% of OSTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSTK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,586,638, which is approximately 2.365% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,215,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $76.17 million in OSTK stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $47.19 million in OSTK stock with ownership of nearly -1.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Overstock.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Overstock.com Inc. [NASDAQ:OSTK] by around 4,683,866 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 2,404,440 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 23,775,606 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,863,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSTK stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,668,284 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 718,277 shares during the same period.