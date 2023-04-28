Market Analysts see OpGen Inc. [OPGN] gaining to $2.30. Time to buy?

OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] surged by $0.07 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.9469 during the day while it closed the day at $0.90. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:30 PM that OpGen’s Subsidiary Curetis Meets All Remaining Key Milestones in R&D Collaboration with FIND.

Triggers milestone payment of approximately $0.3 million.

OpGen Inc. stock has also loss -14.14% of its value over the past 7 days. However, OPGN stock has declined by -54.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.91% and lost -68.03% year-on date.

The market cap for OPGN stock reached $5.34 million, with 5.50 million shares outstanding and 5.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 491.64K shares, OPGN reached a trading volume of 2514514 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about OpGen Inc. [OPGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPGN shares is $31.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPGN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for OpGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $1 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2018, representing the official price target for OpGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on OPGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OpGen Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

OPGN stock trade performance evaluation

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.14. With this latest performance, OPGN shares dropped by -38.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.84 for OpGen Inc. [OPGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1801, while it was recorded at 0.9124 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5706 for the last 200 days.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OpGen Inc. [OPGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -852.18 and a Gross Margin at -31.32. OpGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1429.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -152.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.49.

OpGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 16.40% of OPGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPGN stocks are: FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 50,892, which is approximately -38.313% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in OPGN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $15000.0 in OPGN stock with ownership of nearly -0.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OpGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ:OPGN] by around 21,908 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 389,700 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 257,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,968 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPGN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,031 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 284,039 shares during the same period.