Market Analysts see Matterport Inc. [MTTR] falling to $3. Time to buy?

Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ: MTTR] loss -0.42% or -0.01 points to close at $2.38 with a heavy trading volume of 2464370 shares. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Matterport to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results on May 9, 2023.

The financial results press release and a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the Matterport website at investors.matterport.com. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will also be available for one year at investors.matterport.com.

It opened the trading session at $2.40, the shares rose to $2.40 and dropped to $2.32, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MTTR points out that the company has recorded -34.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.28% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, MTTR reached to a volume of 2464370 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Matterport Inc. [MTTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTTR shares is $4.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Matterport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Matterport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wedbush kept a Neutral rating on MTTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matterport Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

Trading performance analysis for MTTR stock

Matterport Inc. [MTTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.86. With this latest performance, MTTR shares dropped by -7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.11 for Matterport Inc. [MTTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 2.47 for the last single week of trading, and 3.47 for the last 200 days.

Matterport Inc. [MTTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matterport Inc. [MTTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.40 and a Gross Margin at +38.09. Matterport Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -81.79.

Return on Total Capital for MTTR is now -63.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.09. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matterport Inc. [MTTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, MTTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matterport Inc. [MTTR] managed to generate an average of -$188,710 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Matterport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.30 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Matterport Inc. [MTTR]

There are presently around $235 million, or 40.80% of MTTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,667,971, which is approximately 11.412% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,049,262 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.14 million in MTTR stocks shares; and DCM INTERNATIONAL VI, LTD., currently with $42.18 million in MTTR stock with ownership of nearly -11.111% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matterport Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Matterport Inc. [NASDAQ:MTTR] by around 9,329,229 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 8,522,087 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 80,364,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,215,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTTR stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,525,273 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,212,720 shares during the same period.