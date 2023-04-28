Market Analysts see Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] falling to $45. Time to buy?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE: HP] slipped around -1.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $33.34 at the close of the session, down -3.73%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Fiscal Second Quarter Results.

The Company reported fiscal second quarter net income of $1.55 per diluted share; including select items(1) of $0.29 per diluted share.

Quarterly North America Solutions operating income increased $37 million sequentially, while direct margins(2) increased $36 million to approximately $296 million, as revenues increased by $49 million to $676 million and expenses increased by $13 million to $380 million.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock is now -32.39% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HP Stock saw the intraday high of $34.34 and lowest of $32.185 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 54.17, which means current price is +3.59% above from all time high which was touched on 01/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, HP reached a trading volume of 2974783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HP shares is $55.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Helmerich & Payne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for Helmerich & Payne Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helmerich & Payne Inc. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for HP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29.

How has HP stock performed recently?

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.36. With this latest performance, HP shares dropped by -9.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.72 for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.33, while it was recorded at 35.16 for the last single week of trading, and 43.69 for the last 200 days.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.05 and a Gross Margin at +11.19. Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.24.

Return on Total Capital for HP is now 0.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.06. Additionally, HP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP] managed to generate an average of $721 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Helmerich & Payne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Helmerich & Payne Inc. [HP]

There are presently around $3,399 million, or 96.20% of HP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 17,591,785, which is approximately 3.379% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,865,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $410.9 million in HP stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $285.95 million in HP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helmerich & Payne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 206 institutional holders increased their position in Helmerich & Payne Inc. [NYSE:HP] by around 6,979,310 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 7,895,014 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 83,281,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,156,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HP stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,911,509 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,400,940 shares during the same period.