Market Analysts see Cano Health Inc. [CANO] falling to $1.25. Time to buy?

Cano Health Inc. [NYSE: CANO] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Concerned Shareholders of Cano Health Issue Open Letter Regarding the Board’s Entrenchment Maneuvers and Latest Governance Failures.

Group Believes Board Has Disregarded Shareholders’ Concerns by Appointing Solomon Trujillo as “Independent” Chairman.

Highlights Conflicting Financial Arrangements and Interlocks Among Board Members, Including Mr. Trujillo and Chief Executive Officer Marlow Hernandez.

A sum of 2680553 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.05M shares. Cano Health Inc. shares reached a high of $1.195 and dropped to a low of $1.085 until finishing in the latest session at $1.12.

The one-year CANO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.78. The average equity rating for CANO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cano Health Inc. [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $3.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Cano Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on CANO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

CANO Stock Performance Analysis:

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.85 for Cano Health Inc. [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3214, while it was recorded at 1.1360 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4176 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cano Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Cano Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Cano Health Inc. [CANO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $129 million, or 68.60% of CANO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 16,374,893, which is approximately 3.074% of the company’s market cap and around 11.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 16,187,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.13 million in CANO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $13.35 million in CANO stock with ownership of nearly -5.474% of the company’s market capitalization.

106 institutional holders increased their position in Cano Health Inc. [NYSE:CANO] by around 33,608,422 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 84,511,491 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 2,790,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,329,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CANO stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,422,403 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 30,642,228 shares during the same period.