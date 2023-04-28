Market Analysts see Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE: AMBP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.98%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) announces that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per ordinary share. This is payable on June 28, 2023 to shareholders of record on June 14, 2023.

To view this release online and get more information about Ardagh Metal Packaging please visit: https://www.ardaghmetalpackaging.com/investors.

Over the last 12 months, AMBP stock dropped by -42.57%. The one-year Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.93. The average equity rating for AMBP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.38 billion, with 597.70 million shares outstanding and 148.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, AMBP stock reached a trading volume of 2857104 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBP shares is $5.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on AMBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94.

AMBP Stock Performance Analysis:

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.98. With this latest performance, AMBP shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.16 for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.17, while it was recorded at 3.66 for the last single week of trading, and 5.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. Fundamentals:

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

AMBP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. go to 5.67%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $403 million, or 19.30% of AMBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBP stocks are: NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 7,310,000, which is approximately 15.693% of the company’s market cap and around 76.06% of the total institutional ownership; CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,007,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.79 million in AMBP stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $20.67 million in AMBP stock with ownership of nearly 1.222% of the company’s market capitalization.

110 institutional holders increased their position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE:AMBP] by around 30,495,464 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 29,132,442 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 56,932,011 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,559,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBP stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,552,555 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 7,741,012 shares during the same period.