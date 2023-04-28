Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL] Revenue clocked in at $1.40 million, down -28.06% YTD: What’s Next?

Magic Empire Global Limited [NASDAQ: MEGL] loss -7.20% or -0.07 points to close at $0.93 with a heavy trading volume of 3077331 shares. The company report on August 10, 2022 at 12:13 AM that Magic Empire Global Limited Announced Closing of Initial Public Offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering were $20 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. The ordinary shares began trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market on August 5, 2022 under the ticker symbol “MEGL.”.

It opened the trading session at $1.00, the shares rose to $1.0699 and dropped to $0.89, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MEGL points out that the company has recorded -63.17% loss over the past six months. However, it is still 7.0% higher than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 218.31K shares, MEGL reached to a volume of 3077331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Magic Empire Global Limited is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for MEGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for MEGL stock

Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.76. With this latest performance, MEGL shares dropped by -42.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.17% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MEGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.33 for Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5468, while it was recorded at 1.0490 for the last single week of trading.

Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Magic Empire Global Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.90 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Magic Empire Global Limited [MEGL]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of MEGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MEGL stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 49,042, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 62.23% of the total institutional ownership; SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC, holding 30,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30000.0 in MEGL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $23000.0 in MEGL stock with ownership of nearly -22.05% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Magic Empire Global Limited [NASDAQ:MEGL] by around 146,649 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 59,968 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 17,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MEGL stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 137,996 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 36,968 shares during the same period.