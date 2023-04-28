Keefe Bruyette slashes price target on Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] – find out why.

Raymond James Financial Inc. [NYSE: RJF] traded at a low on 04/27/23, posting a -3.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $89.39. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:14 PM that Raymond James Financial Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Results.

Domestic Private Client Group net new assets(1) of $21.5 billion for the fiscal second quarter, 8.4% annualized growth rate from beginning of period assets.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4624960 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Raymond James Financial Inc. stands at 3.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.56%.

The market cap for RJF stock reached $19.34 billion, with 214.70 million shares outstanding and 193.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, RJF reached a trading volume of 4624960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RJF shares is $113.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RJF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Raymond James Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Raymond James Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on RJF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raymond James Financial Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for RJF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 28.56.

How has RJF stock performed recently?

Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.06. With this latest performance, RJF shares dropped by -2.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RJF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.49 for Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.38, while it was recorded at 92.85 for the last single week of trading, and 105.81 for the last 200 days.

Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.11 and a Gross Margin at +94.46. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RJF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raymond James Financial Inc. go to 11.40%.

Insider trade positions for Raymond James Financial Inc. [RJF]

There are presently around $15,276 million, or 77.50% of RJF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RJF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,255,887, which is approximately 0.715% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,897,826 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in RJF stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $1.2 billion in RJF stock with ownership of nearly -3.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raymond James Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 311 institutional holders increased their position in Raymond James Financial Inc. [NYSE:RJF] by around 14,210,209 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 10,719,163 shares, while 112 investors held positions by with 140,753,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,682,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RJF stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,139,242 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 894,905 shares during the same period.