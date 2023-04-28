Jefferies slashes price target on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] – find out why.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE: CUZ] price surged by 2.87 percent to reach at $0.6. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2023 Results.

Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) has released its first quarter 2023 results. Please visit the Investor Relations section of Cousins’ website at www.cousins.com to access the Earnings Release and Supplemental Information.

Cousins will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Friday, April 28, 2023 to discuss its results. The phone number for the conference call is (877) 247-1056. A replay of the conference call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529, passcode 2582611.

A sum of 2503616 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.83M shares. Cousins Properties Incorporated shares reached a high of $21.60 and dropped to a low of $20.77 until finishing in the latest session at $21.48.

The one-year CUZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.74. The average equity rating for CUZ stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUZ shares is $25.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cousins Properties Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $29 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for Cousins Properties Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on CUZ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cousins Properties Incorporated is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

CUZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.08. With this latest performance, CUZ shares gained by 7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.05 for Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.12, while it was recorded at 21.04 for the last single week of trading, and 25.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cousins Properties Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Cousins Properties Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.88.

Return on Total Capital for CUZ is now 2.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.63, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.75. Additionally, CUZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] managed to generate an average of $583,192 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Cousins Properties Incorporated [CUZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,246 million, or 112.27% of CUZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,383,960, which is approximately 2.023% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,493,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $407.03 million in CUZ stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $290.15 million in CUZ stock with ownership of nearly 49.47% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cousins Properties Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 165 institutional holders increased their position in Cousins Properties Incorporated [NYSE:CUZ] by around 17,989,395 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 10,829,215 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 126,641,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 155,459,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUZ stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,104,775 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 2,416,015 shares during the same period.