IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] fell -10.36% so far this year. What now?

IQVIA Holdings Inc. [NYSE: IQV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.33% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.52%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that IQVIA Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results; Reaffirms Full-Year 2023 Guidance.

Revenue of $3,652 million.

GAAP Net Income of $289 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $851 million.

Over the last 12 months, IQV stock dropped by -11.16%. The one-year IQVIA Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.18. The average equity rating for IQV stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.56 billion, with 185.50 million shares outstanding and 184.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, IQV stock reached a trading volume of 3613938 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IQV shares is $255.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IQV stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for IQVIA Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for IQVIA Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $275 to $245, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on IQV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IQVIA Holdings Inc. is set at 6.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for IQV in the course of the last twelve months was 21.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

IQV Stock Performance Analysis:

IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.52. With this latest performance, IQV shares dropped by -3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.12 for IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 201.88, while it was recorded at 194.13 for the last single week of trading, and 210.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IQVIA Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.74 and a Gross Margin at +27.10. IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.57.

Return on Total Capital for IQV is now 9.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 231.59. Additionally, IQV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 69.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 226.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] managed to generate an average of $12,686 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

IQV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQVIA Holdings Inc. go to 11.61%.

IQVIA Holdings Inc. [IQV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,885 million, or 91.10% of IQV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,447,600, which is approximately 0.991% of the company’s market cap and around 0.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,763,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.99 billion in IQV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.63 billion in IQV stock with ownership of nearly -0.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IQVIA Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 418 institutional holders increased their position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. [NYSE:IQV] by around 10,912,705 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 10,461,340 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 141,196,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,570,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQV stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,045,702 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,853,419 shares during the same period.