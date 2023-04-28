Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] is 10.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] gained 2.27% or 0.73 points to close at $32.87 with a heavy trading volume of 2775373 shares. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Moody’s Revises Invitation Homes’ Rating Outlook from ‘Stable’ to ‘Positive’.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that Moody’s Investors Service (“Moody’s”) revised its rating outlook for the Company from ‘Stable’ to ‘Positive’ and affirmed all of the Company’s ratings, including the Baa3 senior unsecured rating.

In its public announcement on the matter, Moody’s emphasized the Company’s “scale as a leading single-family home (SFR) owner/operator with a strengthened balance sheet with improved leverage metrics and a flexible capital structure” and that the Company “maintains good liquidity and access to capital to meet its near-term debt obligations, which are manageable including extension options.” Moody’s also noted that the Company’s “large portfolio is spread across sought after residential neighborhoods, located predominantly in thriving Sun Belt markets with attractive demand drivers and high-growth potential” and that the Company’s “operating performance has proven resilient over the past several years, supported by the structural and secular trends that are constructive for the broader US housing rental market.”.

It opened the trading session at $32.18, the shares rose to $33.08 and dropped to $32.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for INVH points out that the company has recorded -3.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.25% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, INVH reached to a volume of 2775373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $34.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $33 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $32, while Evercore ISI kept a In-line rating on INVH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 72.52.

Trading performance analysis for INVH stock

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.96. With this latest performance, INVH shares gained by 11.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.05 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.46, while it was recorded at 32.70 for the last single week of trading, and 33.20 for the last 200 days.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.77 and a Gross Margin at +30.89. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.13.

Return on Total Capital for INVH is now 3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.90. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 75.67. Additionally, INVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] managed to generate an average of $232,552 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 13.04%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

There are presently around $20,348 million, or 105.31% of INVH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,242,458, which is approximately 0.029% of the company’s market cap and around 0.31% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 77,392,949 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.49 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.91 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly 1.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invitation Homes Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 230 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 29,196,725 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 29,464,410 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 574,435,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 633,096,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,484,767 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 6,145,309 shares during the same period.