Impinj Inc. [PI] Revenue clocked in at $257.80 million, down -24.46% YTD: What’s Next?

Impinj Inc. [NASDAQ: PI] traded at a low on 04/27/23, posting a -39.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $82.47. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Impinj Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ: PI), a leading provider and pioneer of RAIN RFID solutions, today released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Our first-quarter results were solid, with record revenue and a very strong multi-quarter endpoint IC backlog,” said Chris Diorio, Impinj co-founder and CEO. “With confidence in our platform solutions and the secular market growth, we are well positioned to capitalize on our opportunity.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6960711 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Impinj Inc. stands at 7.63% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.63%.

The market cap for PI stock reached $2.09 billion, with 26.00 million shares outstanding and 24.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 457.33K shares, PI reached a trading volume of 6960711 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Impinj Inc. [PI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PI shares is $144.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Impinj Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Impinj Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $46, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on PI stock. On July 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PI shares from 25 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Impinj Inc. is set at 8.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for PI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 137.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.85.

How has PI stock performed recently?

Impinj Inc. [PI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.77. With this latest performance, PI shares dropped by -34.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.07 for Impinj Inc. [PI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.51, while it was recorded at 126.16 for the last single week of trading, and 109.14 for the last 200 days.

Impinj Inc. [PI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Impinj Inc. [PI] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.60 and a Gross Margin at +53.48. Impinj Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.43.

Return on Total Capital for PI is now -6.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,076.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Impinj Inc. [PI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,888.47. Additionally, PI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 84.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,868.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 93.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Impinj Inc. [PI] managed to generate an average of -$62,470 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Impinj Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

Earnings analysis for Impinj Inc. [PI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Impinj Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Impinj Inc. [PI]

There are presently around $3,436 million, or 100.94% of PI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PI stocks are: SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD with ownership of 2,736,388, which is approximately -19.455% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 2,184,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.65 million in PI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $259.99 million in PI stock with ownership of nearly 53.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Impinj Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Impinj Inc. [NASDAQ:PI] by around 4,369,830 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 4,268,236 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 16,755,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,393,582 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PI stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 665,387 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 161,836 shares during the same period.