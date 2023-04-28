Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX] is 0.44% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Immix Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: IMMX] gained 24.32% on the last trading session, reaching $2.30 price per share at the time. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Nexcella, an Immix Biopharma subsidiary, Announces Positive 58-Patient NXC-201 Clinical Data: 100% Overall Response Rate in Light Chain (AL) Amyloidosis; 92% Overall Response Rate in Multiple Myeloma at the EBMT 49th Annual Meeting in Paris.

Nexcella Announces Positive 58-Patient NXC-201 Clinical Data: 100% Overall Response Rate in light chain (AL) Amyloidosis; 92% Overall Response Rate in Multiple Myeloma at the EBMT 49th Annual Meeting in Paris.

Immix Biopharma Inc. represents 13.91 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.11 million with the latest information. IMMX stock price has been found in the range of $2.00 to $2.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 108.61K shares, IMMX reached a trading volume of 3161038 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMMX shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immix Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for IMMX stock

Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.34. With this latest performance, IMMX shares gained by 28.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.98 for Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9500, while it was recorded at 1.9500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8700 for the last 200 days.

Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.73.

Immix Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.70 and a Current Ratio set at 11.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Immix Biopharma Inc. [IMMX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.20% of IMMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,357, which is approximately 0.221% of the company’s market cap and around 13.60% of the total institutional ownership; UMB BANK, N.A., holding 99,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in IMMX stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in IMMX stock with ownership of nearly -0.302% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Immix Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Immix Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:IMMX] by around 255,046 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 34,603 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 230,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 520,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMMX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 252,707 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 27,050 shares during the same period.