Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] Is Currently 3.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE: HWM] price surged by 3.11 percent to reach at $1.32. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Howmet Aerospace Announces Leadership Appointment.

Effective May 1, 2023, Vagner Finelli will join Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) as President, Howmet Fastening Systems (HFS). In this role, Vagner will have responsibility for all HFS employees and locations globally. Vagner will be based in Torrance, CA, and will report directly to John Plant, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Vagner was most recently with Sigma Engineered Solutions as President and CEO. Sigma is a global manufacturer of complex metal castings and stampings, serving multiple industries including fluid motion and controls, aerospace, automotive, and medical. Prior to Sigma, he worked for Precision Castparts as President of different divisions including Engineered Products, Fasteners, Forgings, Aerostructures, and Industrial Products. He also worked for the automotive industry including Lear Corporation for 14 years in roles of increased responsibility from Plant Manager up to Managing Director of the South America region. During his tenure at Lear Corporation, he worked in different areas including Operations, Engineering, Program Management, Sales, and Supply Chain. Before joining Lear, he held various positions in manufacturing and supply chain management for Textron and Unilever.

A sum of 2658280 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.21M shares. Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares reached a high of $43.75 and dropped to a low of $42.47 until finishing in the latest session at $43.73.

The one-year HWM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.9. The average equity rating for HWM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HWM shares is $46.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HWM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2023, representing the official price target for Howmet Aerospace Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Howmet Aerospace Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for HWM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for HWM in the course of the last twelve months was 36.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HWM Stock Performance Analysis:

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, HWM shares gained by 6.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HWM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.97 for Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.11, while it was recorded at 43.07 for the last single week of trading, and 38.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Howmet Aerospace Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.26 and a Gross Margin at +23.91. Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.28.

Return on Total Capital for HWM is now 13.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.77. Additionally, HWM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] managed to generate an average of $21,916 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HWM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HWM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Howmet Aerospace Inc. go to 16.90%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. [HWM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,071 million, or 93.60% of HWM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HWM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,507,281, which is approximately 1.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.69% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 41,702,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in HWM stocks shares; and ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P., currently with $1.47 billion in HWM stock with ownership of nearly -4.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Howmet Aerospace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. [NYSE:HWM] by around 30,987,583 shares. Additionally, 254 investors decreased positions by around 31,444,429 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 316,504,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,936,160 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HWM stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,622,576 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,754,913 shares during the same period.