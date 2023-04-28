Helen of Troy Limited [HELE] Is Currently 19.49 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Helen of Troy Limited [NASDAQ: HELE] traded at a high on 04/27/23, posting a 19.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $97.74. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 4:41 PM that Helen of Troy Limited Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

Consolidated Net Sales Decline of 16.7%; Core Net Sales Decline of 16.2%GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.50; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.01GAAP Operating Margin Expansion of 240 Basis PointsAdjusted EBITDA Margin Expansion of 170 Basis PointsCash Flow from Operations of $158.7 Million, Growth of 8.8%; Free Cash Flow of $130.0 Million(7)(17).

Initiates Fiscal 2024 Outlook:Consolidated Net Sales of $1.965-$2.015 BillionGAAP Diluted EPS of $3.98-$4.84; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $8.50-$9.00Adjusted EBITDA Growth of 3.2%-6.3%; Free Cash Flow of $250-$270 MillionFurther Net Leverage Ratio Reduction to Between 2.0X and 1.85X by the End of Fiscal 2024(7)(18)Project Pegasus on Track to Deliver $20M Fiscal 2024 Savings Target.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3602339 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Helen of Troy Limited stands at 8.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.84%.

The market cap for HELE stock reached $2.34 billion, with 23.99 million shares outstanding and 23.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 468.87K shares, HELE reached a trading volume of 3602339 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Helen of Troy Limited [HELE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HELE shares is $139.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HELE stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Helen of Troy Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price from $115 to $126. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Helen of Troy Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on HELE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helen of Troy Limited is set at 5.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for HELE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for HELE in the course of the last twelve months was 184.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has HELE stock performed recently?

Helen of Troy Limited [HELE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.88. With this latest performance, HELE shares gained by 10.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HELE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for Helen of Troy Limited [HELE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.80, while it was recorded at 87.15 for the last single week of trading, and 107.52 for the last 200 days.

Helen of Troy Limited [HELE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helen of Troy Limited [HELE] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.47 and a Gross Margin at +42.36. Helen of Troy Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.05.

Return on Total Capital for HELE is now 14.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Helen of Troy Limited [HELE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 65.00. Additionally, HELE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 64.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Helen of Troy Limited [HELE] managed to generate an average of $104,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Helen of Troy Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Helen of Troy Limited [HELE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HELE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Helen of Troy Limited go to 8.00%.

Insider trade positions for Helen of Troy Limited [HELE]

There are presently around $2,084 million, or 109.62% of HELE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HELE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,915,485, which is approximately 22.376% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,659,298 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.53 million in HELE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $194.59 million in HELE stock with ownership of nearly 2.251% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helen of Troy Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 132 institutional holders increased their position in Helen of Troy Limited [NASDAQ:HELE] by around 3,426,389 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 2,018,793 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 20,028,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,473,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HELE stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 977,245 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 1,354,885 shares during the same period.