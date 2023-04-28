Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Stock trading around $36.76 per share: What’s Next?

Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE: HOG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.38% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.32%. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Harley-Davidson Delivers First Quarter Financial Results.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (“Harley-Davidson,” “HDI,” or the “Company”), (NYSE: HOG) today reported first quarter 2023 results.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

“Harley-Davidson delivered a solid start to the year, with consolidated first quarter revenue up 20%, driven by HDMC, reflecting the progress we continue to make in advancing our Hardwire strategic plan,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, CEO and President, Harley-Davidson. “Building on our commitment to innovate in our core categories, yesterday’s kick-off of a new era of CVO touring bikes, with the all new 2023 CVO Street Glide® and CVO Road Glide®, is a landmark for the Company and our customers.”.

Over the last 12 months, HOG stock rose by 0.74%. The one-year Harley-Davidson Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.92. The average equity rating for HOG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.25 billion, with 146.03 million shares outstanding and 143.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, HOG stock reached a trading volume of 4493911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOG shares is $49.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Harley-Davidson Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2023, representing the official price target for Harley-Davidson Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $39, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on HOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harley-Davidson Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for HOG in the course of the last twelve months was 17.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, HOG shares gained by 0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.45 for Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.48, while it was recorded at 37.34 for the last single week of trading, and 41.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harley-Davidson Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.20 and a Gross Margin at +33.82. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.88.

Return on Total Capital for HOG is now 9.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 239.55. Additionally, HOG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] managed to generate an average of $117,684 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Harley-Davidson Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

HOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harley-Davidson Inc. go to 43.10%.

Harley-Davidson Inc. [HOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,635 million, or 89.30% of HOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,138,917, which is approximately 2.562% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 12,700,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $468.63 million in HOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $434.06 million in HOG stock with ownership of nearly 4.506% of the company’s market capitalization.

206 institutional holders increased their position in Harley-Davidson Inc. [NYSE:HOG] by around 11,927,508 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 12,081,119 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 101,613,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,621,837 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HOG stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 978,579 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,522,509 shares during the same period.