Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] Stock trading around $57.53 per share: What’s Next?

Globus Medical Inc. [NYSE: GMED] closed the trading session at $57.53 on 04/27/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $56.77, while the highest price level was $57.865. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 7:08 PM that Globus Medical Shareholders Approve Share Issuance for Merger with NuVasive.

“Globus Medical shareholders showed an overwhelming level of support for this merger,” said Dan Scavilla, president and CEO of Globus Medical. “Globus Medical and NuVasive are committed to providing innovative technologies and industry leading clinical support to help surgeons and healthcare providers deliver continually improving care. Our combined company will have one of the most comprehensive offerings of musculoskeletal solutions and enabling technologies to help surgeons treat their patients. The combined company will have over 5,000 employees who are relentlessly focused on improving patient lives.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.54 percent and weekly performance of -0.88 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -23.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, GMED reached to a volume of 2501205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Globus Medical Inc. [GMED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GMED shares is $66.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GMED stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Globus Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $83 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Globus Medical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on GMED stock. On February 10, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for GMED shares from 85 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Globus Medical Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for GMED in the course of the last twelve months was 55.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

GMED stock trade performance evaluation

Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, GMED shares gained by 8.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for Globus Medical Inc. [GMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.64, while it was recorded at 57.77 for the last single week of trading, and 63.79 for the last 200 days.

Globus Medical Inc. [GMED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.11 and a Gross Margin at +72.48. Globus Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.59.

Return on Total Capital for GMED is now 13.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] managed to generate an average of $73,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Globus Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GMED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Globus Medical Inc. go to 11.80%.

Globus Medical Inc. [GMED]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,331 million, or 99.87% of GMED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,474,714, which is approximately 3.014% of the company’s market cap and around 1.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,332,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $422.77 million in GMED stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $356.64 million in GMED stock with ownership of nearly 35.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Globus Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Globus Medical Inc. [NYSE:GMED] by around 5,280,911 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 6,679,369 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 63,155,230 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,115,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMED stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,261,965 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 571,579 shares during the same period.