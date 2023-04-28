Global Payments Inc. [GPN] Revenue clocked in at $8.98 billion, up 10.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Global Payments Inc. [NYSE: GPN] surged by $5.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $109.77 during the day while it closed the day at $109.65. The company report on April 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Global Payments to Report First Quarter Results on May 1, 2023.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 1, 2023. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company’s website following the live event.

Global Payments Inc. stock has also gained 0.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GPN stock has declined by -2.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.22% and gained 10.40% year-on date.

The market cap for GPN stock reached $28.98 billion, with 265.53 million shares outstanding and 260.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, GPN reached a trading volume of 2937925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Global Payments Inc. [GPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPN shares is $141.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Global Payments Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Global Payments Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $127, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on GPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Payments Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPN in the course of the last twelve months was 21.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GPN stock trade performance evaluation

Global Payments Inc. [GPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.50. With this latest performance, GPN shares gained by 10.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.54 for Global Payments Inc. [GPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.58, while it was recorded at 107.42 for the last single week of trading, and 111.59 for the last 200 days.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Payments Inc. [GPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.03 and a Gross Margin at +57.90. Global Payments Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.24.

Return on Total Capital for GPN is now 5.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.02. Additionally, GPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Payments Inc. [GPN] managed to generate an average of $4,460 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Global Payments Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Global Payments Inc. [GPN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Payments Inc. go to 14.54%.

Global Payments Inc. [GPN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $24,042 million, or 90.80% of GPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,492,838, which is approximately 14.252% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,894,799 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.08 billion in GPN stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.56 billion in GPN stock with ownership of nearly -20.815% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Payments Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 346 institutional holders increased their position in Global Payments Inc. [NYSE:GPN] by around 18,222,258 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 29,143,120 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 182,507,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,872,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPN stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,954,531 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 5,273,475 shares during the same period.