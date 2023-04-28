Genius Group Limited [GNS] Stock trading around $0.88 per share: What’s Next?

Genius Group Limited [AMEX: GNS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.72% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -24.51%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Diamond Equity Research Releases Update Note on Genius Group Ltd. (NYSE: GNS).

Over the last 12 months, GNS stock dropped by -84.80%. The one-year Genius Group Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.05.

The market cap for the stock reached $20.72 million, with 24.31 million shares outstanding and 10.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.68M shares, GNS stock reached a trading volume of 2850791 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Group Limited [GNS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Limited is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

GNS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Group Limited [GNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.51. With this latest performance, GNS shares dropped by -54.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.40 for Genius Group Limited [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.5707, while it was recorded at 0.9712 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5304 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Group Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Group Limited [GNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.16 and a Gross Margin at +21.28. Genius Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -36.49.

Return on Total Capital for GNS is now -14.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Group Limited [GNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.73. Additionally, GNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Group Limited [GNS] managed to generate an average of -$9,675 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Genius Group Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Genius Group Limited [GNS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of GNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 137,200, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 51.19% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 66,868 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58000.0 in GNS stocks shares; and AYRTON CAPITAL LLC, currently with $55000.0 in GNS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Group Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Group Limited [AMEX:GNS] by around 397,352 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 59,482 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,161 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,673 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 338,003 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 59,482 shares during the same period.