Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Is Currently 1.72 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] traded at a high on 04/27/23, posting a 1.72 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.62. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM that Franklin Templeton Money Market Fund Launches on Polygon Blockchain.

Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund, the first U.S.-registered mutual fund run on blockchain, is now supported on Ethereum via Polygon.

Franklin Templeton today announces that the Franklin OnChain U.S. Government Money Fund (FOBXX) (the “Fund”), the first U.S.-registered mutual fund to use a public blockchain to process transactions and record share ownership, is now supported on the Polygon blockchain.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2368331 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Franklin Resources Inc. stands at 1.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.96%.

The market cap for BEN stock reached $13.42 billion, with 489.60 million shares outstanding and 283.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 2368331 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $24.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $25, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for BEN in the course of the last twelve months was 15.89.

How has BEN stock performed recently?

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.00. With this latest performance, BEN shares gained by 0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.20 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.63, while it was recorded at 26.54 for the last single week of trading, and 26.67 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.73 and a Gross Margin at +72.74. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.10.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.59. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $126,306 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.

Earnings analysis for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -2.90%.

Insider trade positions for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

There are presently around $6,247 million, or 47.90% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 37,331,169, which is approximately 6.936% of the company’s market cap and around 18.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,570,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $904.7 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $769.6 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly -0.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 20,056,102 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 8,762,930 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 209,874,516 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,693,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,220,025 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 3,394,011 shares during the same period.