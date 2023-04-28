For Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX], Analyst sees a rise to $344. What next?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] gained 4.97% or 16.07 points to close at $339.37 with a heavy trading volume of 2517471 shares. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 1:37 PM that Vertex Announces U.S. FDA Approval for TRIKAFTA® (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) in Children With Cystic Fibrosis Ages 2 Through 5 With Certain Mutations.

-About 900 children with cystic fibrosis will now have a medicine to treat the underlying cause of their disease for the first time-.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the expanded use of TRIKAFTA® (elexacaftor/tezacaftor/ivacaftor and ivacaftor) to include children with cystic fibrosis (CF) ages 2 through 5 years who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene or a mutation in the CFTR gene that is responsive to TRIKAFTA® based on in vitro data. TRIKAFTA® was previously approved by the FDA for use in people with CF 6 years and older with at least one F508del mutation or a mutation in the CFTR gene that is responsive to TRIKAFTA® based on in vitro data.

It opened the trading session at $324.50, the shares rose to $340.22 and dropped to $324.497, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRTX points out that the company has recorded 9.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -45.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, VRTX reached to a volume of 2517471 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $335.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2023, representing the official price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $374, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on VRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 6.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.70.

Trading performance analysis for VRTX stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.10. With this latest performance, VRTX shares gained by 8.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.99 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 307.70, while it was recorded at 331.71 for the last single week of trading, and 300.27 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.64 and a Gross Margin at +87.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.97.

Return on Total Capital for VRTX is now 31.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.47. Additionally, VRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] managed to generate an average of $692,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 9.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]

There are presently around $76,152 million, or 95.70% of VRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,241,437, which is approximately -3.968% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,546,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.97 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $5.78 billion in VRTX stock with ownership of nearly 2.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 602 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX] by around 11,105,659 shares. Additionally, 536 investors decreased positions by around 12,662,793 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 211,776,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,545,426 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTX stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,490,303 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 293,625 shares during the same period.