For Teradyne Inc. [TER], Analyst sees a drop to $81. What next?

Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ: TER] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.17% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.09%. The company report on April 26, 2023 at 5:01 PM that Teradyne Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Revenue and earnings above the mid-point of Q1 guidance.

Revenue of $618 million in Q1’23, down 18% from Q1’22.

Over the last 12 months, TER stock dropped by -16.08%. The one-year Teradyne Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.08. The average equity rating for TER stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.28 billion, with 155.76 million shares outstanding and 154.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, TER stock reached a trading volume of 3471307 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teradyne Inc. [TER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TER shares is $113.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TER stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Teradyne Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $110 to $102. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Teradyne Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teradyne Inc. is set at 2.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for TER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for TER in the course of the last twelve months was 41.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

TER Stock Performance Analysis:

Teradyne Inc. [TER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.09. With this latest performance, TER shares dropped by -13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.64 for Teradyne Inc. [TER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.36, while it was recorded at 94.73 for the last single week of trading, and 93.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teradyne Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Teradyne Inc. [TER] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.91 and a Gross Margin at +59.51. Teradyne Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.68.

Return on Total Capital for TER is now 31.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Teradyne Inc. [TER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.42. Additionally, TER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Teradyne Inc. [TER] managed to generate an average of $110,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Teradyne Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

TER Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teradyne Inc. go to 10.67%.

Teradyne Inc. [TER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,460 million, or 104.12% of TER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,024,838, which is approximately 0.717% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,336,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in TER stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $981.37 million in TER stock with ownership of nearly 9.1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Teradyne Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Teradyne Inc. [NASDAQ:TER] by around 12,024,057 shares. Additionally, 314 investors decreased positions by around 12,153,271 shares, while 97 investors held positions by with 130,754,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 154,931,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TER stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,234,560 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 2,135,246 shares during the same period.