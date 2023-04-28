For Hasbro Inc. [HAS], Analyst sees a rise to $64. What next?

Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ: HAS] surged by $7.52 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $59.06 during the day while it closed the day at $58.93. The company report on April 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Hasbro Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Company Reiterates Full-year 2023 Financial Guidance as Turnaround Efforts Progress and MAGIC: THE GATHERING Growth Continues.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), a global branded entertainment leader, today reported financial results for the first quarter 2023.

Hasbro Inc. stock has also gained 14.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HAS stock has declined by -7.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.01% and lost -3.41% year-on date.

The market cap for HAS stock reached $8.10 billion, with 138.10 million shares outstanding and 127.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, HAS reached a trading volume of 5604129 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hasbro Inc. [HAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAS shares is $69.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Hasbro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $106 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Hasbro Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $76, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on HAS stock. On November 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HAS shares from 73 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hasbro Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.63.

HAS stock trade performance evaluation

Hasbro Inc. [HAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.90. With this latest performance, HAS shares gained by 16.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.48 for Hasbro Inc. [HAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.49, while it was recorded at 52.96 for the last single week of trading, and 64.49 for the last 200 days.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hasbro Inc. [HAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.34. Hasbro Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.48.

Return on Total Capital for HAS is now 5.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hasbro Inc. [HAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.67. Additionally, HAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 134.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hasbro Inc. [HAS] managed to generate an average of $31,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Hasbro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Hasbro Inc. [HAS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hasbro Inc. go to 0.27%.

Hasbro Inc. [HAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,858 million, or 86.00% of HAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,295,506, which is approximately 1.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,934,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $664.98 million in HAS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $260.83 million in HAS stock with ownership of nearly -2.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hasbro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 315 institutional holders increased their position in Hasbro Inc. [NASDAQ:HAS] by around 18,222,200 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 15,864,984 shares, while 102 investors held positions by with 79,863,358 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,950,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HAS stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,922,691 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 5,253,312 shares during the same period.