For Golar LNG Limited [GLNG], Analyst sees a rise to $29. What next?

Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ: GLNG] traded at a high on 04/27/23, posting a 10.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $22.66. The company report on April 20, 2023 at 3:41 PM that Golar LNG Limited – Q1 2023 results presentation.

Golar LNG’s 1st Quarter 2023 results will be released before the NASDAQ opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. In connection with this a webcast presentation will be held at 1:00 P.M (London Time) on Tuesday May 30, 2023. The presentation will be available to download from the Investor Relations section at www.golarlng.com.

We recommend that participants join the conference call via the listen-only live webcast link provided. Sell-side analysts interested in raising a question during the Q&A session that will immediately follow the presentation should access the event via the conference call by clicking on this link. We recommend connecting 10 minutes prior to the call start. Information on how to ask questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session. There will be a limit of two questions per participant.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2582987 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Golar LNG Limited stands at 4.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.88%.

The market cap for GLNG stock reached $2.44 billion, with 107.35 million shares outstanding and 91.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.00M shares, GLNG reached a trading volume of 2582987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLNG shares is $33.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Golar LNG Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Golar LNG Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $14 to $19.50, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on GLNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golar LNG Limited is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLNG in the course of the last twelve months was 77.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.00.

How has GLNG stock performed recently?

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.99. With this latest performance, GLNG shares gained by 8.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.09 for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.79, while it was recorded at 21.40 for the last single week of trading, and 23.99 for the last 200 days.

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.36 and a Gross Margin at +52.58. Golar LNG Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +325.85.

Return on Total Capital for GLNG is now 2.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.69. Additionally, GLNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Golar LNG Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings analysis for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Golar LNG Limited go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]

There are presently around $1,521 million, or 75.20% of GLNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLNG stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 8,055,643, which is approximately -10.368% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 6,352,756 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $130.36 million in GLNG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $104.61 million in GLNG stock with ownership of nearly -0.73% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golar LNG Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ:GLNG] by around 8,526,016 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 8,822,154 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 56,792,125 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,140,295 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLNG stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,682,201 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,344,620 shares during the same period.