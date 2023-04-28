Evercore ISI slashes price target on American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] – find out why.

American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE: AMH] jumped around 0.72 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $32.95 at the close of the session, up 2.23%. The company report on April 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM that AMH Announces Dates of First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

AMH (NYSE: AMH), a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes, today announced that the Company will release its first quarter 2023 financial and operating results on Thursday, May 4, 2023, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 5, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review first quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

American Homes 4 Rent stock is now 9.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMH Stock saw the intraday high of $33.145 and lowest of $32.28 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.49, which means current price is +14.47% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, AMH reached a trading volume of 2999314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMH shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for American Homes 4 Rent shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2023, representing the official price target for American Homes 4 Rent stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Scotiabank analysts kept a Sector Outperform rating on AMH stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for AMH shares from 38 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Homes 4 Rent is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMH in the course of the last twelve months was 32.90.

How has AMH stock performed recently?

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, AMH shares gained by 10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.63 for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.49, while it was recorded at 32.72 for the last single week of trading, and 33.11 for the last 200 days.

American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.42 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. American Homes 4 Rent’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.08.

Return on Total Capital for AMH is now 2.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.84. Additionally, AMH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Homes 4 Rent [AMH] managed to generate an average of $151,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings analysis for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Homes 4 Rent go to 28.50%.

Insider trade positions for American Homes 4 Rent [AMH]

There are presently around $10,361 million, or 92.20% of AMH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,354,072, which is approximately 1.382% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,468,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $756.4 million in AMH stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $662.17 million in AMH stock with ownership of nearly 27.777% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Homes 4 Rent stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in American Homes 4 Rent [NYSE:AMH] by around 25,604,922 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 19,909,793 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 275,952,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 321,467,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMH stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,875,747 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,827,358 shares during the same period.