Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] fell -10.80% so far this year. What now?

Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE: EQH] price surged by 1.83 percent to reach at $0.46. The company report on April 25, 2023 at 10:02 AM that Seth Bernstein, President and CEO, to Participate in the Equitable Investor Day, on May 10th, 2023.

AllianceBernstein L.P. (“AB”) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (“AB Holding”) (NYSE: AB) today announced that Seth Bernstein, President and CEO, will participate in the Investor Day hosted by Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and will be broadcast during a live webcast via Equitable Holdings’ website at https://ir.equitableholdings.com/ beginning at 1:00 pm ET.

A sum of 2935704 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.08M shares. Equitable Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $25.7375 and dropped to a low of $25.115 until finishing in the latest session at $25.60.

The one-year EQH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.94. The average equity rating for EQH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQH shares is $36.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Equitable Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $36 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Equitable Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $33, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on EQH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equitable Holdings Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 98.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.80.

EQH Stock Performance Analysis:

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.80. With this latest performance, EQH shares gained by 8.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.21 for Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.10, while it was recorded at 25.53 for the last single week of trading, and 28.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Equitable Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.45. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.73.

Return on Total Capital for EQH is now 20.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 283.41. Additionally, EQH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4,104.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] managed to generate an average of $217,683 per employee.

EQH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equitable Holdings Inc. go to 8.16%.

Equitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,021 million, or 102.38% of EQH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,781,024, which is approximately 0.123% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 32,669,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $821.3 million in EQH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $810.05 million in EQH stock with ownership of nearly 5.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 212 institutional holders increased their position in Equitable Holdings Inc. [NYSE:EQH] by around 20,012,330 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 29,737,250 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 309,071,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 358,820,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQH stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,817,680 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 4,355,306 shares during the same period.