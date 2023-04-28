Equinor ASA [EQNR] moved down -0.53: Why It’s Important

Equinor ASA [NYSE: EQNR] plunged by -$0.15 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $28.1275 during the day while it closed the day at $28.01. The company report on April 18, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Equinor ASA: Notice of annual general meeting 10 May 2023.

The annual general meeting of Equinor ASA (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) will be held 10 May 2023 at 15:00 CEST.

The annual general meeting will be held in Equinor Business Center, Forusbeen 50, 4035 Stavanger for those attending in person and via Lumi AGM for those attending digitally. Voting will be carried out electronically via Lumi AGM both for shareholders attending in person and attending digitally. It is also possible to vote in advance or give proxy.

Equinor ASA stock has also loss -1.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EQNR stock has declined by -7.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.92% and lost -20.02% year-on date.

The market cap for EQNR stock reached $89.02 billion, with 2.93 billion shares outstanding and 1.03 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, EQNR reached a trading volume of 3255275 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Equinor ASA [EQNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EQNR shares is $36.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EQNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Equinor ASA shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2023, representing the official price target for Equinor ASA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Equinor ASA is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for EQNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for EQNR in the course of the last twelve months was 4.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

EQNR stock trade performance evaluation

Equinor ASA [EQNR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, EQNR shares dropped by -1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EQNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.53 for Equinor ASA [EQNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.24, while it was recorded at 28.37 for the last single week of trading, and 33.64 for the last 200 days.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Equinor ASA [EQNR] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.38 and a Gross Margin at +52.04. Equinor ASA’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.29.

Return on Total Capital for EQNR is now 97.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 39.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 63.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 59.58. Additionally, EQNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Equinor ASA [EQNR] managed to generate an average of $12,607,378 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.Equinor ASA’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Equinor ASA [EQNR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EQNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Equinor ASA go to 5.80%.

Equinor ASA [EQNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,601 million, or 5.50% of EQNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EQNR stocks are: FOLKETRYGDFONDET with ownership of 106,058,879, which is approximately -1.392% of the company’s market cap and around 67.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 9,078,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $255.65 million in EQNR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $197.47 million in EQNR stock with ownership of nearly 102.615% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Equinor ASA stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Equinor ASA [NYSE:EQNR] by around 8,399,216 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 19,267,259 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 135,712,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,378,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EQNR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,818,254 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,651,920 shares during the same period.